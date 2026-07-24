A lament for Denise "Vanity" Matthews.Khal
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From the Louis Vuitton show to the Oscars, here is a breakdown of everything that we've learned since celebrity stylist Law Roach announced his retirement.Mike DeStefano
50 Cent sat down to take a lie detector test, which he appears to have passed, though he did admit to taking creative license in some songs.tara mahadevan
In a new 'Vanity Fair' video, Diddy talked about the story he told a month ago about waking up in his youth one night and finding 15 cockroaches on his face.Jordan Rose