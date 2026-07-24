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Lonzo Ball (L) #2 and Josh Hart #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Sports

Lonzo Ball Roasted for Playing His Own Music While Working Out

The “brotherly love” shared between Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart has led to Hart clowning Ball on video for working out while listening to his song “Gotta Get It.”

Jose Martinez2971 days ago

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