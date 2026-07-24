Once a critic of Donald Trump, Nicki Minaj now praises MAGA onstage alongside Erika Kirk. This is a timeline of how that shift happened.Complex Staff
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Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Tate McRae, Zach Zoya, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Dylan Sinclair
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released each day, we made a list highlighting some new tracks from Canadian artistsLouis Pavlakos
When we told you EDM artists to get a high-quality photo for your presskit, we didn't tell you to look so down! For some reason, a number of producerskhrisd
Let's waste no time with this week's batch of remixes; heavyweight sounds from Tiesto, Heroes x Villains, Brookers Brothers, Machinedrum, Louis La Roche, and plenty more await you!khrisd