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Youtube logo
Life

Some School Districts Have Temporarily Banned YouTube Over Momo Hoax

Better safe than sorry, especially when it comes to angry parents.

Gavin Evans2700 days ago
'The Rugrats Movie' soundtrack vinyl
Pop Culture

'The Rugrats Movie' Soundtrack is Getting a 20th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl Release

Urban Legends cooked up this limited edition vinyl release of 'The Rugrats Movie' soundtrack for its 20th anniversary.

Khal2798 days ago
Iron Man
Music

Marvel Bringing Its Hip-Hop Variant Covers to Actual Vinyl

Marvel has been killing it with their hip-hop variants of comic book covers for a few years, and now they're bringing them to real-life LPs.

Joe Price2834 days ago

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