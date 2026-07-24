Underground

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2Slimey
Music

Who Is 2Slimey? Meet the Unhinged Rapper Polarizing the Internet

2Slimey has turned heads with his extremely blown-out sound and even got Lil Uzi Vert's stamp of approval. Here is everything you need to know about the Oklahoma rapper.

Antonio Johri144 days ago
Producer Alchemist and rapper/music mogul Jay-Z in a split image.
Music

Alchemist Says Jay-Z Is 'Tapped In' to the Underground Hip-Hop Scene: 'He Knows Everything'

The producer also revealed that Hov told him and Freddie Gibbs that he loves 'Alfredo 2.'

Joe Price324 days ago
Underground rapper Molly Santana wearing blue hair and a red suit
Music

No One Sounds Like Molly Santana Right Now

Molly Santana's talks dream collaborations, meeting Lil Uzi Vert, and modeling her rapping off Chief Keef

Jordan Rose515 days ago
Destroy Lonely image from Getty
Music

Destroy Lonely on Why He Despises the Term 'Underground Rap'

In a wide-ranging interview with Complex, up-and-comer Destroy Lonely speaks on why he rejects labels like "underground rap" and "Soundcloud rapper."

Starr Savoy1180 days ago
Senz Beats and Lex Boogie From The Bronx EP Cover
Music

Montreal Producer Senz Beats and Lex Boogie From The Bronx Drop 'Modus Operandi' EP

Montreal-born producer Senz Beats and Lex Boogie From The Bronx have teamed up on their latest EP Modus Operandi, a project five years in the making.

Louis Pavlakos1391 days ago
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Rap's Wild New Underground: Yeat, SoFaygo, SSGKobe
Music

SoundCloud Rap Didn't Die. It Reinvented Itself.

SoundCloud rap didn’t die. It reinvented itself. Here’s how a new generation revived rap’s wild new underground scene.

Eric Skelton1507 days ago
What does 'underground rap' mean today?
Music

What Does ‘Underground Rap’ Mean Today?

The meaning of “underground rap” has changed over the years. This is the story of underground hip-hop’s evolution, and the shifting meaning of the term.

Andre Gee1696 days ago
fabric
Life

Fabric Nightclub To Reopen With Strict 'No Photos, No Videos' Policy

Speaking about the announcement on Instagram, they said: "Fabric is London's home for underground music, always aiming to create a feeling of self-expression."

Niall Smith1851 days ago
moonshine
Music

How Moonshine Went From Underground Montreal Party to Global Movement

Pierre Kwenders, Hervé Kalongo, and San Farafina talk about Moonshine's upcoming 'SMS For Location, Vol. 4' project and how their collective went international.

Kyle Mullin1881 days ago
canada underground radio
Music

You Should Be Listening to Canadian Online Underground Radio

Although underground online radio isn’t as prevalent in Canada as it is in other countries, there’s a burgeoning group bolstering its presence here.

kelsey-adams2213 days ago
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Ava DuVernay
Pop Culture

Before She Was Directing Blockbusters, Ava DuVernay Was an 'Excellent' MC

Before she was directing blockbuster movies and hanging with Oprah, Ava was an MC named Eve.

Shawn Setaro3062 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Jurnee Smollett-Bell Gets the Limelight in 'Underground'

Jurnee Smollett-Bell has long been in the game, but 'Underground' is her time to shine.

erich4chi3791 days ago

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