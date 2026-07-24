Under Armour Project Rock 1

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Under Armour Project Rock PR2 1
Sneakers

Under Armour Has Released the Project Rock PR2

Under Armour has officially released The Rock's newest signature sneaker from the Project Rock collection, the PR2. Check out official details here.

Mike DeStefano2585 days ago
The Project Rock 1 Under Armour 'Veterans Day' Release Date
Sneakers

The Rock Has a New Sneaker for Veterans Day

The Rock and Under Armour have a new The Project Rock 1 sneaker coming out in a camo colorway to celebrate Veteran's Day.

Michael Conway2817 days ago
project rock 1
Sneakers

The Rock Has New Colorways of His Signature Sneakers

Athletic brand Under Armour and fitness guru Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson have new colorways slated for the Project Rock 1 performance sneaker.

Michael Conway2866 days ago
Under Armour Project Rock 1 Profile
Sneakers

Finally ... The Rock Has His Own Signature Sneaker

Dwayne Johnson's Under Armour Project Rock 1 will release on Monday, May 28 for $120.

Brandon Richard2982 days ago

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