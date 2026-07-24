Under Armour Clutchfit Drive

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Stephen Curry's Game-Worn Under Armour Sneakers are Worth $10,000

These game-worn Stephen Curry Under Armour sneakers sold for almost 10k.

Marco Negrete3880 days ago
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Sneakers

Stephen Curry Previewed Two New Under Armour Colorways in GQ

Stephen Curry debuted new colorways of the "Curry 2" and "Clutchfit Drive 2" in GQ.

Marco Negrete3897 days ago
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African American Innovation Inspires Under Armour's Black History Month Shoe

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