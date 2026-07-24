Latest Stories
Lifeguard Survives Freak Accident After Being Impaled by Beach Umbrella
The victim says the umbrella missed her artery by a centimeter.
Quavo Says His Assistant Makes $5,000 a Day
Quavo shared Instagram posts showing an assistant holding an umbrella over his head, revealing the man is making $5,000 a day for his services.
You're Now Free to Text in the Rain With the Phone-brella by kt Design
Come text under my Phone-brella, brella....
Alex Trebek Sings Rihanna's 'Umbrella' and Kills It
The 'Jeopardy!' kills it with his, "eh, eh, eh's".
Nendo's Stay-Brella Gives You a Clean Way to Hang Your Wet Umbrella
Japanese design studio Nendo creates an umbrella you can hang anywhere.
This Incredible "Air Umbrella" Creates an Invisible Force Field to Keep You Dry
Never worry about opening the canopy of an umbrella again with this cool invention.
Go Singing in the Rain With Stutterheim's Rainwear Accessories
Kanye co-signed brand has more than just raincoats.
Blunt Introduces Tough Umbrellas That Can Withstand Strong Winds
Now you won't have to worry about anything collapsing.
The Manbrella Is The Mantastic Device of Your Mantasies
Can you mandle it?
Colorful Umbrella Installation Covers A Street In Águeda, Portugal
Unfortunately, no Mary Poppins in sight.
Burberry's $1300 Designer Umbrellas
Limited edition umbrellas from Burberry.
Buy It Now: MINI Pop Style Travel Umbrella
Rainy season is coming, so prepare yourself with this fresh item from the cool British car company.