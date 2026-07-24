Zoë Kravitz takes on the role of Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, in the upcoming 'The Batman,' and the new trailer showcases her in a variety of scenes.Brenton Blanchet
Featured
A 58-year-old Florida man has been charged with second-degree homicide for shooting and killing his neighbor after his cat wandered onto his property.Brad Callas
Life
Trump Allegedly Had ‘Music Man’ in White House Who Played Favorite Show Tunes When He Was on ‘Brink of Rage’
Trump was notorious for using the 'Cats' show tune "Memory" at his rallies, even the mid-pandemic ones, despite pushback from Andrew Lloyd Webber.Trace William Cowen
YouTuber Shane Dawson drew strong reactions online, when he started tweeting about allegations surrounding him and his cat.Joe Price