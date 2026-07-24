You knew it was bound to happen. After the way producers flipped tracks from Kanye West's Yeezus and Jay Z's Magna Carta Holy Grail, DAD knew Drake'sjakel
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From Kanye hits to underground bangers, here are the Windy City's all-time best.Andrew Barber
You already know what time it is. You already know what we do. This past week was pretty great for the remix lovers out there. Some solid reimagining of older bits, with a number of great producers getting the ability to remix current jams. Nice variety here. Basically, you're welcome.khrisd