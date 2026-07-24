Latest Stories
Because No One Asked For It, 'Tron 3' Is Happening
The movie will follow 2010’s sequel 'Tron: Legacy'.
Personality Complex: "Graceland" Star Serinda Swan Is About That Wanderlust Life
The <em>Graceland</em> star talks traveling around the globe, riding her motorcycle through Los Angeles, and dealing with Hollywood typecasting.
Chevy Camaro Customized with TRON Legacy Wrap
Team Turbo Legacy gave this drag racing ride an awesome paintjob.
Screenwriter David DiGilio Hops Aboard "TRON: Legacy" Follow-Up
Will the <em>Eight Below</em> scribe kick the sequel's development light cycle into the next gear?
Video: Fan-Made "TRON: Destiny" Trailer
You might even think it looks better than <em>TRON: Legacy</em>.
House Calls: "TRON: Legacy," "Friday Night Lights: The Fifth Season," And More
This week’s slate of DVD/Blu-ray releases includes video games come to life, gridiron drama, and two sides of an acting legend.
Video: New "Tron" Short Film Surfaces Online
This may be a potential link between <em>TRON: Legacy</em> and the upcoming third installment. Flynn Lives!
What if The Big Lebowski and Tron Had a Baby?
The mash-up of Ain't it Cool's dreams.
Olivia Wilde Is Officially Single
The "TRON: Legacy" knockout is back on the market after eight years.
"TRON: Legacy" Star Jeff Bridges Talks Sequels, The Dangers Of Technology, & The Dude
Complex sits down with the star of the original "TRON" for an interview about reprising his role.
"TRON: Legacy" Star Garrett Hedlund On Going From The Family Farm To Hollywood
Complex gets to know the leading man from Disney's new sci-fi action epic.
"TRON: Legacy" Star Olivia Wilde Talks Nerd Laughs & Appealing To Both Sexes
Special effects are cool, but the real draw for Disney's new blockbuster is this beautiful actress. We chat her up and make her cackle.
Wake N' Watch: "Tron Legacy" Teaser Trailer
The long-awaited sequel to 1982's classic sci-fi movie looks like our childhood video game dream come true.