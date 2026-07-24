Tron: Legacy

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Pop Culture

Because No One Asked For It, 'Tron 3' Is Happening

The movie will follow 2010’s sequel 'Tron: Legacy'.

Alexis Morgan4127 days ago
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Pop Culture

Personality Complex: "Graceland" Star Serinda Swan Is About That Wanderlust Life

The <em>Graceland</em> star talks traveling around the globe, riding her motorcycle through Los Angeles, and dealing with Hollywood typecasting.

Tara Aquino4790 days ago
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Sports

Chevy Camaro Customized with TRON Legacy Wrap

Team Turbo Legacy gave this drag racing ride an awesome paintjob.

Danny Vazquez5143 days ago
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Pop Culture

Screenwriter David DiGilio Hops Aboard "TRON: Legacy" Follow-Up

Will the <em>Eight Below</em> scribe kick the sequel's development light cycle into the next gear?

Complex5525 days ago
Pop Culture

Video: Fan-Made "TRON: Destiny" Trailer

You might even think it looks better than <em>TRON: Legacy</em>.

Complex5569 days ago
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Pop Culture

House Calls: "TRON: Legacy," "Friday Night Lights: The Fifth Season," And More

This week’s slate of DVD/Blu-ray releases includes video games come to life, gridiron drama, and two sides of an acting legend.

MattBarone5590 days ago
Pop Culture

Video: New "Tron" Short Film Surfaces Online

This may be a potential link between <em>TRON: Legacy</em> and the upcoming third installment. Flynn Lives!

Complex5612 days ago
Pop Culture

What if The Big Lebowski and Tron Had a Baby?

The mash-up of Ain't it Cool's dreams.

gerald335624 days ago
Pop Culture

Olivia Wilde Is Officially Single

The "TRON: Legacy" knockout is back on the market after eight years.

MattBarone5646 days ago
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Pop Culture

"TRON: Legacy" Star Jeff Bridges Talks Sequels, The Dangers Of Technology, & The Dude

Complex sits down with the star of the original "TRON" for an interview about reprising his role.

Complex5700 days ago
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Pop Culture

"TRON: Legacy" Star Garrett Hedlund On Going From The Family Farm To Hollywood

Complex gets to know the leading man from Disney's new sci-fi action epic.

Complex5701 days ago
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Pop Culture

"TRON: Legacy" Star Olivia Wilde Talks Nerd Laughs & Appealing To Both Sexes

Special effects are cool, but the real draw for Disney's new blockbuster is this beautiful actress. We chat her up and make her cackle.

Complex5702 days ago
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Pop Culture

Wake N' Watch: "Tron Legacy" Teaser Trailer

The long-awaited sequel to 1982's classic sci-fi movie looks like our childhood video game dream come true.

Complex6208 days ago

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