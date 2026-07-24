Trollphace

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Music

10 Producers You Should Know Before They Blow Up

When you write for an EDM/electronic music website, it's hard to escape the press emails that herald every producer as the next big thing; truth be to

khrisd4274 days ago
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Music

30 American Producers That Can Resurrect Dubstep

For the past two years, there's been a word, an iconic American EDM phrase, that's been largely missing from significant mention in the conversation regarding dance's mainstream American presence: dubstep. Once only the domain of the south London underground, when the sound's global reach found its way into the American mainstream, the sound may have found another significant home, a place where more prodigious growth for the genre could occur.

marcuskdowling4391 days ago
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Music

Download TrollPhace's "Thanks For The Support" EP

You have to love TrollPhace's story. When you talk about the success stories that can grow from the Internets age, his is one that you need to watch.

khrisd4402 days ago

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