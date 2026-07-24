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10 Producers You Should Know Before They Blow Up
When you write for an EDM/electronic music website, it's hard to escape the press emails that herald every producer as the next big thing; truth be to
30 American Producers That Can Resurrect Dubstep
For the past two years, there's been a word, an iconic American EDM phrase, that's been largely missing from significant mention in the conversation regarding dance's mainstream American presence: dubstep. Once only the domain of the south London underground, when the sound's global reach found its way into the American mainstream, the sound may have found another significant home, a place where more prodigious growth for the genre could occur.
Download TrollPhace's "Thanks For The Support" EP
You have to love TrollPhace's story. When you talk about the success stories that can grow from the Internets age, his is one that you need to watch.