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Pop Culture
Ayesha Curry Responds to Troll Who Fat-Shamed Her Baby
The entrepreneur and wife of Warriors point guard Steph Curry took to the comments section to silence a troll who fat-shamed her 10-month-old son.
Hannah Lifshutz2620 days ago