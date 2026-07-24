Trolley Snatcha

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Music

PREMIERE: Trolley Snatcha ft. Simba - "Dubplate"

It feels like it's been a minute since we got an official Trolley Snatcha release, right? Sure, he dropped The Lost Project Files last year, and there

khrisd4294 days ago
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Music

Flinch & Infuze ft. Elan - "Belly Of The Beast (Trolley Snatcha Remix)"

Flinch and Infuze have been making quite the combo this year. We loved their single for SMOG Records, "Hyperion," and this week they got Trolley Snat

jakel4389 days ago
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Music

Has Trolley Snatcha Returned as Table Scraper?

Plastician has had his fingers all over DAD as of late. We recently spoke to the legendary DJ/producer about his label Terrorrhythm, fell in love with

jakel4585 days ago
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Music

Download Trolley Snatcha's "The Lost Project Files"

Last monht, we put you on to Trolley Snatcha's "Sound Champion," but we had no idea that he was releasing a full EP of what appears to be unfinished t

khrisd4743 days ago

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