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Music festival goers
Music

Laneway Festival Announces 2024 Lineup: Stormzy, Steve Lacy, Nia Archives and More

One third of the festival's 2024 lineup will be making their debut in Australia.

Rachael Evans1054 days ago
Joey Badass performs at Australian radio station Triple J
Music

Watch Joey Badass Cover Mos Def’s 'Black on Both Sides' Track “UMI Says”

Joey Badass delivered the latest performance for Australian radio station Triple J’s 'Like a Version' series with a cover of Mos Def's "UMI Says."

Brad Callas1281 days ago
Amy Shark on The GOAT Show
Music

Amy Shark Nominates the Greatest Of All Time: The GOAT Show

Amy Shark is totally down to mindf*ck large fish.

Complex Australia3398 days ago
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Music

Watch Vince Staples and Flume Perform a Special Cover of "My Boo"

Vince Staples, Flume, and more got together to cover Ghost Town DJ's' 1996 hit, "My Boo."

jessielmorris3522 days ago
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Music

Raury Delivers a Stripped Down Acoustic Cover of A$AP Rocky's "L$D"

He completely transforms the track for Triple J.

jessielmorris3808 days ago
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Music

DIllon Francis is Filming a Pilot for MTV

When not drinking beer out of his shoe while DJing at Australia's Stereosonic Festival, going "one deeper" as DJ Hanzel, filming remakes of scenes in

marcuskdowling4218 days ago
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Music

ZHU Discusses Anonymity, Singing, and More on Triple J

The last thing I was expecting to do yesterday was tell people that Skrillex is not ZHU. I figured that the public "knew" who ZHU was, considering tha

khrisd4247 days ago
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Music

Download Grandtheft's Triple J Mixup Exclusive

While this isn't a "new" mix, it's definitely new to us. Around the middle of July, Nina Las Vegas got Grandtheft to sort out a special Mixup Exclusive for Triple J, and as per usual, Grandtheft did the damn thing. Any set that features Lido's "Latch" remix, Jack Beats' "Beatbox," "Truth" by Branchez, AND material from Illangelo is right up my alley. Loads of ebbs and flows, peaks and valleys, turn ups and more turn ups to get you set for Saturday night. Grab that free download as well.

khrisd4374 days ago
bixel boys b2b
Music

Download Two New Mixes From the Bixel Boys

Dialing in a little love from their current Australian tour, Bixel Boys hit Australian radio station Triple J with an appropriately World Cup themed mix. If you're a fan of Bixel Boys, you know they've got a lot of love for soccer and even made their own personalized #FREELIFE jerseys for friends and select lucky fans. The mix features some new tunes, like "Empire." off their new EP on Sweat It Out Records.

tyler-d4395 days ago
ganz dad mix
Music

Download GANZ' Triple J Exclusive Mix

GANZ is currently touring down under with Hawaii's Mr. Carmack and he's surely making the most out of his trip. Just this past weekend the rising Dutch producer/DJ put together an hour long mix for Australia's national radio station, Triple J. For the hour mix GANZ included a number of IDs and tracks from his own catalog along side cuts from the likes of Hudson Mohawke, Sinjin Hawke, and Mr. Carmack to deliver a dope mix.

jakel4478 days ago
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Music

Wave Racer is Giving Away His Triple J Mix Up Set for Only 24 Hours

If you've been paying any attention at all to bass music as of late, you best be up on Wave Racer. The man from Australia has been murdering the game with his unique brand of synthy smooth EDM.

walmerc4540 days ago
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Music

Download Dillon Francis' "Get Low" Triple J Mix

With his crazy live schedule, it's rare that we get a fresh Dillon Francis mix for free... until now. He recently hit up Triple J with this special "Get Low" promo mix, and it's a bass-lover's dream. Aside from his usual batch of originals, collaborations, and remixes, Dillon found time to drop tunes from Munchi, Ape Drums, What So Not, Jay Z, Alesso, and the Spice Girls. Yup, this happened. Turn the FUCK up.

khrisd4548 days ago
boys
Music

Download Boys Noize's Triple J Mix

Boys Noize mixes can transport you into somewhere far removed from the humdrum life that's surrounding you. That's why we escape to music in the first

khrisd4589 days ago
ta ku mirror
Music

Listen to Ta-ku's Triple J Friday Mix

Full disclosure: anything Ta-ku is right up my alley. Ever since discovering his sound, I've been a huge fan. Whenever I see something of his, I need

khrisd4730 days ago
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Music

Daft Punk Reveals Why They Chose Wee Waa, Australia to Globally Debut "Random Access Memories"

In an interview with The Doctor from Australia's Triple J, Daft Punk spoke on a number of things, including what the concept of "Get Lucky" represents

khrisd4824 days ago
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Music

Download Madeon's 30-Minute Triple J Mix

There a number of institutions around the world where, if a producer or DJ does well on them, they can be seen as untouchable. The Essential Mix is on

khrisd4882 days ago

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