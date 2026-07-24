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Laneway Festival Announces 2024 Lineup: Stormzy, Steve Lacy, Nia Archives and More
One third of the festival's 2024 lineup will be making their debut in Australia.
Watch Joey Badass Cover Mos Def’s 'Black on Both Sides' Track “UMI Says”
Joey Badass delivered the latest performance for Australian radio station Triple J’s 'Like a Version' series with a cover of Mos Def's "UMI Says."
Amy Shark Nominates the Greatest Of All Time: The GOAT Show
Amy Shark is totally down to mindf*ck large fish.
Watch Vince Staples and Flume Perform a Special Cover of "My Boo"
Vince Staples, Flume, and more got together to cover Ghost Town DJ's' 1996 hit, "My Boo."
Raury Delivers a Stripped Down Acoustic Cover of A$AP Rocky's "L$D"
He completely transforms the track for Triple J.
DIllon Francis is Filming a Pilot for MTV
When not drinking beer out of his shoe while DJing at Australia's Stereosonic Festival, going "one deeper" as DJ Hanzel, filming remakes of scenes in
ZHU Discusses Anonymity, Singing, and More on Triple J
The last thing I was expecting to do yesterday was tell people that Skrillex is not ZHU. I figured that the public "knew" who ZHU was, considering tha
Download Grandtheft's Triple J Mixup Exclusive
While this isn't a "new" mix, it's definitely new to us. Around the middle of July, Nina Las Vegas got Grandtheft to sort out a special Mixup Exclusive for Triple J, and as per usual, Grandtheft did the damn thing. Any set that features Lido's "Latch" remix, Jack Beats' "Beatbox," "Truth" by Branchez, AND material from Illangelo is right up my alley. Loads of ebbs and flows, peaks and valleys, turn ups and more turn ups to get you set for Saturday night. Grab that free download as well.
Download Two New Mixes From the Bixel Boys
Dialing in a little love from their current Australian tour, Bixel Boys hit Australian radio station Triple J with an appropriately World Cup themed mix. If you're a fan of Bixel Boys, you know they've got a lot of love for soccer and even made their own personalized #FREELIFE jerseys for friends and select lucky fans. The mix features some new tunes, like "Empire." off their new EP on Sweat It Out Records.
Download GANZ' Triple J Exclusive Mix
GANZ is currently touring down under with Hawaii's Mr. Carmack and he's surely making the most out of his trip. Just this past weekend the rising Dutch producer/DJ put together an hour long mix for Australia's national radio station, Triple J. For the hour mix GANZ included a number of IDs and tracks from his own catalog along side cuts from the likes of Hudson Mohawke, Sinjin Hawke, and Mr. Carmack to deliver a dope mix.
Wave Racer is Giving Away His Triple J Mix Up Set for Only 24 Hours
If you've been paying any attention at all to bass music as of late, you best be up on Wave Racer. The man from Australia has been murdering the game with his unique brand of synthy smooth EDM.
Download Dillon Francis' "Get Low" Triple J Mix
With his crazy live schedule, it's rare that we get a fresh Dillon Francis mix for free... until now. He recently hit up Triple J with this special "Get Low" promo mix, and it's a bass-lover's dream. Aside from his usual batch of originals, collaborations, and remixes, Dillon found time to drop tunes from Munchi, Ape Drums, What So Not, Jay Z, Alesso, and the Spice Girls. Yup, this happened. Turn the FUCK up.
Download Boys Noize's Triple J Mix
Boys Noize mixes can transport you into somewhere far removed from the humdrum life that's surrounding you. That's why we escape to music in the first
Listen to Ta-ku's Triple J Friday Mix
Full disclosure: anything Ta-ku is right up my alley. Ever since discovering his sound, I've been a huge fan. Whenever I see something of his, I need
Daft Punk Reveals Why They Chose Wee Waa, Australia to Globally Debut "Random Access Memories"
In an interview with The Doctor from Australia's Triple J, Daft Punk spoke on a number of things, including what the concept of "Get Lucky" represents
Download Madeon's 30-Minute Triple J Mix
There a number of institutions around the world where, if a producer or DJ does well on them, they can be seen as untouchable. The Essential Mix is on