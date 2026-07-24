Trey Murphy III

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Trey Murphy III dribbles the ball up the court during the New Orleans Pelicans-Phoenix Suns game in March 2026.
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NBA Trade Rumors: Trey Murphy III to Celtics, Warriors, or Pistons?

The New Orleans Pelicans have set a high price for their 3-and-D specialist but Boston, Golden State, and Detroit could potentially bite.

Matt Burke24 days ago

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