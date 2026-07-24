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Premiere: Stream Kareful's 'Deluge' Album In Full

Get to know the posterchild of the Wave movement.

James Keith3838 days ago
Music

Premiere: Sh?m's "Slap" Has The Makings Of A Grime Classic

10 points if you can pronounce his name correctly.

James Keith3881 days ago
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Music

MISOGI - "Lantana"

Something about kids that are 15-years-old and making excellent music that just continually blows my mind. Like go play Playstation and chase girls or

brenttactic4225 days ago
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Music

Daktyl & Howie Lee - "Marlena"

Now this is the kind of surprise that I like. When I first got this cut, I was already enamored: Daktyl (who we premiered material for back in March)

khrisd4325 days ago
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Music

Download Maxx Baer's "Breathe" Remix EP

If you read DAD regularly, Maxx Baer is a name you should know by now. The UK producer wow'd us with his "re-thinks" for Mr. Carmack, Flume & Chet Fak

jakel4445 days ago
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MAKE HER DANCE
Music

TroyBoi ft. J.N!CK - "Make Her Dance"

TrapDoor is one of the few brands with a that has a genre in their name that actually hits the mark, and we're huge supporters of their movement. Kee

nappy4462 days ago
ZZZ
Music

ZZZ - "Honey"

Calling this new tune from UK newcomer ZZZ a "Jersey club" tune is a bit much, but you can't help but notice the obvious influences. What this "Honey"

brenttactic4480 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: LUXE ft. Cesqeaux - "All Up On You"

We don't know much about LUXE, other than the fact that they're sisters, are originally from Los Angeles, and have relocated to London. We imagine the

nappy4490 days ago
trapdoor dad uk meets us
Music

Download the Do Androids Dance x TrapDoor "U.K. Meets U.S." EP

At DAD, we've prided ourselves on covering as much of the electronic music scene as we mess with, which is a lot. From footwork to fidget house, we've

khrisd4545 days ago
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Music

Stream Howie Lee's "Borderless Shadows" EP

We're cooking up a cool project with Trapdoor Records, and will be announcing that one sooner than later. In the meantime, they are pushing an outstan

nappy4560 days ago
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Music

Shackles - "Shackles" EP

UK trap artist Shackles has been on the DAD radar for a minute now. We've brought you a few of his tracks, and today we have his newest release, a self-titled EP. Released via Trapdoor Records (also the home of another DAD favorite, Hucci), the EP brings four tracks together in a unified vision. Spacey, cinematic and futuristic, Shackles eschews big lasers of his American counterparts and opts for a more cerebral vibe.

jakel4842 days ago

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