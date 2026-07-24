People Can’t Get Over Wild Clip of How Contestant Is Eliminated on Outlandish New Dating Show ‘The Love Trap’
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The less said about the clip the better, as watching it for the first time is a truly unique experience. The snippet has since become a mainstay on Twitter.Trace William Cowen
Music
Ken Carson's New Album 'xperiment': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
The Opium star's new album is here! Featuring Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Destroy Lonely, and more.Brendan Frederick
'Kill the King,' T.I.'s alleged swan song, is a nostalgic love letter to Atlanta that shows the rapper isn't at his peak but still damn good.John Kennedy
The King of the South's new album is here! Featuring Dr. Dre, Usher, Organized Noize, NBA Youngboy, and more.Brendan Frederick