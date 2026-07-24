Trai Byers

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Trai Byers Is Ready For the 'Empire' Spotlight: 'I've Been Passed the Ball'

Trai Byers, aka Andre from 'Empire,' looks ahead to the show's third season.

Khal3595 days ago

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