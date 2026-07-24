“The Incredible Hok” will fight Derrick Lewis at the White House on June 14 at UFC Freedom 250.Stephanie Cuepo Wobby
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The Los Angeles Dodgers are the latest championship team to create controversy around their visit to the White House.Jack Erwin
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