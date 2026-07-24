Tony Wroten

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Sneakers

NBA Roundtable: Sneaker Talk with Players from Around the League

Players from around the NBA discuss sneakers.

Zac Dubasik3808 days ago
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Tony Wroten Dares to Wear One of the Most Hated Air Jordans

Maybe it's time for a change of heart.

Brandon Richard3872 days ago
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Tony Wroten Returns in the 'French Blue' Air Jordan 12

A familiar face is back on the court.

Brandon Richard3885 days ago
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Tony Wroten Wears 'Mango' Nike LeBron 9

If there’s a bright spot to be found in the Philadelphia 76ers 0-12 start to the new season, it may be the play of guard Tony Wroten and his Sole Watch sneaker selections.

Brandon Richard4264 days ago
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Sneakers

Update: Michael Jordan Actually Didn't Apologize To Tony Wroten For Sneaker Malfunction

Following last weekend's equipment malfunction, there's been some confusion as to whether or not MJ may or may not've reached out to Wroten.

Zac Dubasik4509 days ago
Sneakers

Tony Wroten's Air Jordan 10 Falls Apart On-Court

For the third time in a little more than two weeks, an NBA player's shoe has fallen apart on-court.

Brandon Richard4515 days ago

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