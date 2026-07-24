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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Martin Lawrence Speaks on Tommy Ford's Death, Recalls 'Good Times' on 'Martin' Set (Exclusive)
Martin Lawrence remembers 'Martin' friend and co-star Tommy Ford.
Debbie Encalada3572 days ago
Pop Culture
Remembering Tommy Ford, Your Best Friend
What was Tommy's job on 'Martin'? Being a true friend.
Justin Davis3572 days ago