Tommi Waring

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Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren is known for bashing “liberal snowflakes,” rocking head-to-toe MAGA gear, and spouting hatred towards marginalized groups across the country. Here are Tomi Lahren’s most controversial moments, from Twitter to TV.
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Tommi Waring
Music

Premiere: Tommi Waring Injects Some Colourful Funk Into Our January With "Moonracer"

The song was written after Tommi emerged from a particularly dark year for him personally.

James Keith2382 days ago
Tommi Waring
Music

Premiere: Tommi Waring Gets Deep And Soulful On Self-Produced "Forever"

As ever, "Forever" is self-produced and Waring's love of analogue synths and live instruments gives the track even more depth and richness.

James Keith2697 days ago
Tommi Waring
Music

Tommi Waring Refines His Sound To Bring "Miami" To The UK

An ode to the city that raised him.

Aaron Bishop2966 days ago

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