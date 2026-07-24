Tkay Maidza

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Premiere: Tkay Maidza Joins Kartell For Bouncy New Jam “Lush”

Inspired by 1960s and ‘70s pop and dance music, the new joint is one of the key tracks on Kartell’s debut album, <i>Everything Is Here.</i>

James Keith775 days ago
Young Thug
Music

Young Thug Cancels Entire Australian Tour

Hot tip: you need a visa to enter lots of foreign countries.

juliarp3075 days ago
Music

Premiere: Tkay Maidza Takes Surrealism To The Limit On The 'Switch Tape' EP

We're pretty sure this was made by aliens.

James Keith3879 days ago
Music

Listen to Tkay Maidza's New Single "Ghost"

Tkay Maidza teams with Baauer, What So Not and George Maple for scorching new single "Ghost"

Chad Freeman3904 days ago
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Music

MUST DIE! ft. Tkay Maidza - "Imprint"

MUST DIE!'s 10-track Death & Magic album is set to drop in a couple weeks on OWSLA, and it should be no surprise that the records that are leaking to

nappy4329 days ago
swick lewis cancut arm up
Music

PREMIERE: Swick & Lewis Cancut ft. Tkay Maidza - "Arm Up"

Enchufada finishes out their globe-trotting Volume Three of their groundbreaking Upper Cuts series with a trip 10,000 miles away from Lisbon, Portugal

marcuskdowling4449 days ago

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