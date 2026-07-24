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Latest Stories
Music
Meet Tia Wood, the Cree and Salish Artist Who Carries Home With Her Everywhere
After garnering attention on TikTok, Indigenous singer Tia Wood has an album coming soon. She talked to us about moving to L.A., her musical family, and more.
SRD21496 days ago