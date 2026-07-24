Thugli

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Music

Premiere: Listen to THUGLI's Remix of A$AP Mob's "Hella H**s"

The Mob's latest single gets the trap treatment courtesty of THUGLI.

edwinortiz4367 days ago
knk
Music

Keys N Krates Announce New "Every Nite" EP, North American Tour

I'm always wary of fandoms that seem to exist around a single artist or group, but in the case of Keys N Krates, I totally get it. Musically on-point

joshm4378 days ago
thugli mdbp 2014 mixtape
Music

Listen to Thugli's Mad Decent Block Party 2014 Mixtape

Damn, it's already Mad Decent Block Party 2014 time, huh? It looks like this year's edition kicks off in Ft. Lauderdale this Saturday, and to get you

khrisd4386 days ago
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Music

Diplo & GTA - "Boy Oh Boy (THUGLI Remix)"

If you're a wise android, you're not only hype off of the crowd-sourced "Boy Oh Boy" video, but for how TWRK applied a proper edit to this Diplo &amp; GTA

khrisd4489 days ago
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grandtheft thugli heavy hitterz
Music

Grandtheft & Thugli - "Heavy Hitterz"

Nothing like heavy bangers on a Friday evening, right? Grandtheft and the duo known as THUGLI represent Canada, and bring a thumping number from up to

khrisd4511 days ago
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Music

Watch THUGLI Perform on The MikiDz Show

I've actually only seen "turntablist" DJs perform on MikiDz, so it's a treat to see the duo known as THUGLI get the opportunity to turn up for the program. Four decks, two mixers, and a heap of beats (including a number of unreleased cuts that never got heard before), the guys get to showcase their DMC backgrounds during this set. Almost two hours, including interviews, this is one to vibe out to. And yes, you can download the mix down below.

khrisd4530 days ago
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Music

Smalltown DJs ft. Lisa Lobsinger - "See Thru (Thugli Remix)"

Thugli's remix of Smalltown DJs' "See Thru" is gorgeous. Hard-hitting drums are wrapped around vocals from Lisa Lobsinger, and it results in an emoti

nappy4549 days ago
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Music

Download Thugli's Diplo & Friends Guest Mix

If you want to get a good idea of how electronic dance music and rap music are really cross-pollinating, Diplo's radio show is usually a great place t

jakel4577 days ago
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Music

Here is the Full Lineup for the 2013 Mad Decent Block Party

You know your event is serious when the earlybird tickets sell out without a lineup announced. The 2013 Mad Decent Block Party will span 13 cities, and feature a host of artists, including Major Lazer, Danny Brown, Skream, RiFF RAFF, Baauer, RL Grime, Flosstradamus, DJ Sega, Dillon Francis, Lunice, ETC!ETC!, and many more. Peep the video for the full lineup. This should be sick.

khrisd4836 days ago
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