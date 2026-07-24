Latest Stories
Texas Woman Says She Accidentally Found 200-Year-Old $25K Bracelet in a Thrift Shop
The Houston-based antique jewelry dealer found the antique piece being sold for way less than its worth.
Here's the Origin of the Antique Quilt ASAP Rocky Wore to the Met Gala
ASAP Rocky had one of the most memorable looks at this year’s Met Gala, with the 32-year-old artist sporting an antique quilt. Here's the origin of it.
A Lucky Fan Found Two Pairs of Kanye West's Very Rare "College Dropout" Reebok Collaboration
Kanye's rarest Reeboks have been found again.
Vintage Shops You Should Know About
Get ready to thrift you heart out. We've rounded up some of the best vintage shops from all across the country.
This Is How You Walk Into a Thrift Store, Spend $5 on Sneakers, and Get Offered Over $1,000
A Reddit user had a pair of "Lemonade" Air Max 1s, and here's the offer he got.