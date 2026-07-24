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Interview: Sculptor Thomas Houseago Discusses the Celestial Power of "MOUN ROOM" at Hauser & Wirth
Sculptor Thomas Houseago talks his first solo exhibition, "MOUN ROOM."
Leigh Silver4270 days ago