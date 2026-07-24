Thomas Davis

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Air Jordan 11 2018 Pro Bowl Cleats NFC
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Made Custom Air Jordan 11 Cleats for the NFL Pro Bowl

Custom Air Jordan 11 cleats for Thomas Davis, Earl Thomas and Jalen Ramsey to wear in the Pro Bowl.

Brandon Richard3105 days ago
Thomas Davis Air Jordan 13 Carolina Panthers PE Cleats Away
Sneakers

Thomas Davis Loves His 'Panthers' Air Jordan 13 Cleats

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis received some amazing Air Jordan 13 PE cleats for the new season.

Brandon Richard3247 days ago
Thomas Davis Air Jordan 9 Color Rush Cleats Thumb
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Thomas Davis Shows Off "Color Rush" Air Jordan Cleats

Thomas Davis wore colorful Air Jordan 9 cleats for Thursday Night Football.

Brandon Richard3539 days ago
Air Jordan 9 Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Cleats
Sneakers

NFL Stars Are Wearing Pink Air Jordan 9 Cleats for Breast Cancer Awareness

Jordan Brand is thinking pink this month.

Brandon Richard3576 days ago
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Sports

Panthers LB Thomas Davis Shares Shocking Photo of Surgically Repaired Right Arm After Super Bowl

How did Thomas Davis play with his arm looking like this?

Chris Yuscavage3824 days ago
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