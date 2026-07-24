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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Listen To ThisIsDA's New Track "Ego Stroke"
Possibly his strongest and most ambitious release to date.
Tobi Oke3745 days ago
Music
Premiere: Watch ThisisDA's Video For "No More Mind"
The rapper from Bristol delivers yet again.
Tobi Oke3786 days ago
Music
Premiere: Eskimoe's "The Ceiling" Featuring ThisisDA Is Gloomy And Brilliant
Oxford and Bristol unite.
Joseph JP Patterson3836 days ago