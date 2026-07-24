Theodore Grams

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Music

Premiere: Philly's Theodore Grams Drops His "Dogtown iii" Video

Off of his latest project, 'Sixtus II.'

Lauren Nostro4041 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch Theodore Grams' "The Money" Video

He's planning to release a new album later this year.

Lauren Nostro4174 days ago

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