'The Shallows' is worth your time this weekend.Kerensa Cadenas
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‘Jackass’ Star Emotionally Recounts Being Swarmed and Bit in Wild Attack Filming ‘Shark Week’ Stunt
'Jackass' star Sean McInerney got emotional on camera when telling the story of how he almost died after getting bit by a shark doing a recent stunt.Jordan Rose
In honor of "Shark Week," these are the craziest shark attacks in movie history.Justin Monroe
It's the only time you'll be able to take on a shark with a controller.Hanuman Welch