Latest Stories
Daveigh Chase Died Without a Will, Leaving Behind a $400K Estate
The late child star’s mother is asking a Los Angeles court to let her administer the estimated estate.
Daveigh Chase's Cause of Death Revealed as AIDS and Addiction
New details from the medical examiner, her boyfriend, and family paint a devastating picture of the AIDS diagnosis and addiction that derailed her life.
New Horror Movie About a Mysterious Podcast Will Be Developed by Paramount
Paramount will develop a short horror movie from two Dutch filmmakers about a haunted podcast into a feature length film, with Michael Bay's production company set to produce.
Scary AF 'Rings' Prank Terrifies Customers Shopping for TVs
To promote the new 'Rings' film, Paramount staged a hilarious prank of Samara jumping out of a TV and freaking out unsuspecting people.