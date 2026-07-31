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The Best Remixes of the Week
Been a long time... shouldn't have left you. Well, you weren't really LEFT, but the Best Remixes feature took an unexpected hiatus last week. We're back with this week's reworks, though, and we have a boatload of doozies from a number of walks of the dance music scene. Everything from trap to drum & bass to juke to twerk, with loads of house and disco sprinkled in between. Future leaders and current ragers. All walks of this EDM life.
Pusha T - "Numbers On The Board (The Reef Bootleg Remix)"
We've already heard Crookers put his spin on this Pusha T monster, but now The Reef, who you've known from remixes for Major Lazer and Foxsky, is back
Download Foxsky's "The Whip" EP
When you were a kid, did you ever find yourself humming the hell out of an 8-bit melody while playing Super Mario Bros. or an equally dope game on you
Download Major Lazer's "Lazer Strikes Back, Vol. 2"
Two weeks ago, Major Lazer announced the delay of their sophomore album, Free the Universe, and dropped Lazer Strikes Back, Vol. 1, the first of three