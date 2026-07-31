The Reef

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Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

Been a long time... shouldn't have left you. Well, you weren't really LEFT, but the Best Remixes feature took an unexpected hiatus last week. We're back with this week's reworks, though, and we have a boatload of doozies from a number of walks of the dance music scene. Everything from trap to drum & bass to juke to twerk, with loads of house and disco sprinkled in between. Future leaders and current ragers. All walks of this EDM life.

khrisd4720 days ago
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Music

Pusha T - "Numbers On The Board (The Reef Bootleg Remix)"

We've already heard Crookers put his spin on this Pusha T monster, but now The Reef, who you've known from remixes for Major Lazer and Foxsky, is back

khrisd4722 days ago
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Music

Download Foxsky's "The Whip" EP

When you were a kid, did you ever find yourself humming the hell out of an 8-bit melody while playing Super Mario Bros. or an equally dope game on you

khrisd4827 days ago
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Music

Download Major Lazer's "Lazer Strikes Back, Vol. 2"

Two weeks ago, Major Lazer announced the delay of their sophomore album, Free the Universe, and dropped Lazer Strikes Back, Vol. 1, the first of three

khrisd4896 days ago

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