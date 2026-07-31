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The Act
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The Best Hulu Original Series to Watch

Some of the top Hulu originals include 'The Handmaid's Tale,' 'PEN15' and 'Castle Rock.' Discover all the best Hulu original series and shows here.

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Aaron Paul Looks Back on the Pantsless Juicy Fruit Ad That Paid His Bills "for Almost Two Years"

Aaron Paul understands the power of a good stick of gum.

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A Former Cult Member Explains What 'The Path' Got Right

We spoke with a cult expert about Aaron Paul's eerie new series.

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The History of 'Friday Night Lights' and More by Jason Katims

Chances are that Jason Katims has worked on your favorite television show.

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