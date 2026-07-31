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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
The Best Hulu Original Series to Watch
Some of the top Hulu originals include 'The Handmaid's Tale,' 'PEN15' and 'Castle Rock.' Discover all the best Hulu original series and shows here.
Alyson Lewis2512 days ago
Pop Culture
Aaron Paul Looks Back on the Pantsless Juicy Fruit Ad That Paid His Bills "for Almost Two Years"
Aaron Paul understands the power of a good stick of gum.
Trace William Cowen3766 days ago
Pop Culture
A Former Cult Member Explains What 'The Path' Got Right
We spoke with a cult expert about Aaron Paul's eerie new series.
Catie Keck3779 days ago
Pop Culture
The History of 'Friday Night Lights' and More by Jason Katims
Chances are that Jason Katims has worked on your favorite television show.
Kerensa Cadenas3780 days ago