The Other Two

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This week's selection of mixes are action-packed. We're mixing up legends in a number of different fields along with some of the freshest faces in today's electronic music scene. You already know how we do; give you some of your favorites with some of those that you need to know. Furious styles.
khrisd
Doctor Jeep's a name you might not be too aware of, but you should be. 2012 saw him linking up with Freshmore, Lowup Records, Subdrive, and Younggunz
khrisd
Stuck indoors because of Nemo? Take some time out and relive the week's best remixes, featuring everyone from Kissy Sell Out and Brillz to Star Slinger and Atlantic Connection. All bases covered, yadig?!
khrisd

Latest Stories

HBO Max
Pop Culture

Comedy Central's 'The Other Two' and 'South Side' Are Getting New Seasons at HBO Max

Comedy Central's 'South Side' and 'The Other Two,' wich have gained cult followings, will be heading to HBO Max for new seasons next year, 'Variety' reports.

Joe Price2182 days ago

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