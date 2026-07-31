The Off Season

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J cole
Music

The First Week Projections for J. Cole's 'The Off-Season' and Nicki Minaj's 'Beam Me Up Scotty' Are In

This week was massive for hip-hop. The first week projections for J. Cole's "The Off-Season" and Nicki Minaj's "Beam Me Up Scotty" are finally in.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1907 days ago
Everything We Know About J. Cole’s ‘The Off-Season’
Music

Everything We Know About J. Cole’s ‘The Off-Season’

J.Cole confirmed his sixth studio album would be released Friday, May 14th. Here is everything we know about his upcoming album ‘The Off-Season’

Complex1911 days ago

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