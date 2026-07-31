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Pop Culture
Depth, Erased: ‘Boy Erased’ Fails Where 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post' Shines
'Boy Erased' and 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post' both tackle conversion therapy. Discover why one shines and the other fails.
Andy Herrera2821 days ago