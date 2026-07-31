Cop the “Master” Air Jordan 12 in The Game Plan by Champs Sports, and sport one of your favorite childhood posters on your feet.Sean Sweeney
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Right in time for the next “Master” Jordan XII release, here are the details on Champs Sports' Jordan French Blue Collection for the Game Plan.Sean Sweeney
Check out the new Nike Hybrid Game Plan collection from Champs Sports, and get a fresh head start on your Spring wardrobe.Sean Sweeney
Get in the Valentine’s Day spirit with this collection of red sneakers from The Game Plan by Champs Sports.Sean Sweeney