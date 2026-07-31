The Magician

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Latest Stories

Billie Eilish smiling against a red background with stars and text "Interview with a Magician." ```
Music

Billie Eillish Jokes She’s a ‘F*cking Whore for Magic’ During Flirtatious Magician Interview

Watch the "Birds of a Feather" hitmaker lose her cool as a magician pulls off a few mind-blowing tricks.

Alex Ocho91 days ago
Offset
Music

Offset Calls Himself a Mix of Romantic and Heartbreaker

He detailed how romantic he is for buying flowers for no reason.

Trey Alston407 days ago
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Music

Download The Magician's "Magic Tape #45"

After a month long hiatus, The Magician is back with his September edition of the Magic Tape series. If you're a fan, then you already know to hit tha

tyler-d4338 days ago
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Music

Download The Magician's "Magic Tape 44"

I can't say it enough: The Magician's monthly mixtape is consistently the best in the game every. Single. Month. Start to finish, he's got the best se

tyler-d4409 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The Magician ft. Years & Years - "Sunlight"

Our good friend The Magician is back with what might be one of his best original tunes yet. As if the selection in his monthly mixes isn't enough, he'

tyler-d4421 days ago
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brodinski body high
Music

The Magician - "When The Night Is Over (Brodinski Remix)"

It's really never too early for the sinister, industrial sounds of an ace Brodinski remix. This time around, Brodinski takes The Magician's forwardly

khrisd4703 days ago

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