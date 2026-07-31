Latest Stories
Billie Eillish Jokes She’s a ‘F*cking Whore for Magic’ During Flirtatious Magician Interview
Watch the "Birds of a Feather" hitmaker lose her cool as a magician pulls off a few mind-blowing tricks.
Offset Calls Himself a Mix of Romantic and Heartbreaker
He detailed how romantic he is for buying flowers for no reason.
Download The Magician's "Magic Tape #45"
After a month long hiatus, The Magician is back with his September edition of the Magic Tape series. If you're a fan, then you already know to hit tha
Download The Magician's "Magic Tape 44"
I can't say it enough: The Magician's monthly mixtape is consistently the best in the game every. Single. Month. Start to finish, he's got the best se
The Magician ft. Years & Years - "Sunlight"
Our good friend The Magician is back with what might be one of his best original tunes yet. As if the selection in his monthly mixes isn't enough, he'
The Magician - "When The Night Is Over (Brodinski Remix)"
It's really never too early for the sinister, industrial sounds of an ace Brodinski remix. This time around, Brodinski takes The Magician's forwardly