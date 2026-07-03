The Norwegian soccer star isn’t just dominating World Cup chatter, he’s also getting a lot of attention for his lavish fashion accessories.Trace William Cowen
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Oslo's Øya Festival celebrated its 25th edition with a thoughtful balance of local and international acts. Here are five of the best Norwegian artists who performed this year.James Keith
The law only concerns advertisers and social media users who get paid for posts. Violations can result in escalating fines or, in some cases, imprisonment.Joshua Espinoza
Learn more about the upcoming "Norwegian Icons: Important Norwegian Design" exhibition.Christina Danner