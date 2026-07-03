The 1997 Mafioso rap classic from Nas, Foxy Brown, AZ, and Nature is available now on Complex.Complex Staff
Featured
Music
blink-182 Celebrates 182nd Day of the Year, 'TOYPAJ' Anniversary With Complex Pop-Up: What to Know
Celebrate 'Take Off Your Pants and Jacket,' not to mention blink's generations-spanning legacy, at this exclusive Complex LA pop-up.Trace William Cowen
The Steven Harrington gatefold 2LP edition is available exclusively on Complex in two colorways.Complex Staff
One year after its release, we break down the genius of Doechii's Grammy-winning mixtape 'Alligator Bites Never Heal' on this week's edition of Liner Notes.Eric Skelton