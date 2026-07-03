Featured
One year ago, one of the most anticipated drawing cards of Miami's Ultra Music Festival was what was considered to be the "one last" set ever by Swedish House Mafia. One year later, Steve Angello, a house music legend and one-third of the trio, is on the cusp of releasing an artist album that may be the clarion call to sonic diversity in the big room and festival sectors of dance, and ultimately provide a clue of EDM's progression.marcuskdowling
Going through our favorite remixes of this week, we're realizing the beautiful house sounds that are coming about. House is the backbone of the dance music scene, but to see that it's not all just "ELECTRO HOUSE BANGERS" being produced, with a great resurgence of old school mentality being applied to today's music. This week we bring you a heavy dose of that sound, along with some grime, trap, and 100BPM mastery... among others!khrisd
We recently took a look at the albums that many of you are looking forward to hearing this fall. When checking out the release schedule, we realized ojakel
Miami's own Henrix has been a name to watch whether or not you've been hip enough to know. The Size Records signee has had his hand in some of the seajakel