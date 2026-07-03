Steve Angello

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One year ago, one of the most anticipated drawing cards of Miami's Ultra Music Festival was what was considered to be the "one last" set ever by Swedish House Mafia. One year later, Steve Angello, a house music legend and one-third of the trio, is on the cusp of releasing an artist album that may be the clarion call to sonic diversity in the big room and festival sectors of dance, and ultimately provide a clue of EDM's progression.
marcuskdowling
Going through our favorite remixes of this week, we're realizing the beautiful house sounds that are coming about. House is the backbone of the dance music scene, but to see that it's not all just "ELECTRO HOUSE BANGERS" being produced, with a great resurgence of old school mentality being applied to today's music. This week we bring you a heavy dose of that sound, along with some grime, trap, and 100BPM mastery... among others!
khrisd
Miami's own Henrix has been a name to watch whether or not you've been hip enough to know. The Size Records signee has had his hand in some of the sea
jakel

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Steve Angello
Music

Pusha T Proclaims 'America's Ours' on Steve Angello's New Song 'Freedom'

Steve Angello's new collaboration with Pusha T is taken from the second act of his upcoming 'Almost Human' album.

Khal3199 days ago
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Music

Steve Angello Leaves Columbia Records, Reclaims Rights to All Recorded Material

In a precedent-setting move that will likely have huge repercussions as major labels learn how to best handle dance music, dance culture, and the goal

marcuskdowling4288 days ago
sitp sweden announcement
Music

Size In The Park 2014 Will Be Held in Sweden

It looks like you SIZE lovers were on your dean; it was barely two weeks ago when we got word that Size was looking to the Internets to help unlock th

khrisd4466 days ago
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Music

Size Records Celebrates a #DECADE of SIZE Records By Giving Away 170 Tracks

With a forthcoming album in the offing, Steve Angello is preparing for a major 2014. As well, for his label, Size Records, it would appear as though t

marcuskdowling4513 days ago
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Music

Listen to Steve Angello's BBC Radio 1 Residency Show for February 2014

With Size Records on the warpath to continue their takeover of the dance music scene, we must not forget: Steve Angello is still a part of BBC Radio 1

khrisd4521 days ago
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Steve Angello & Size Records Set To Take Over North America

It's 2014 and electronic dance music (or EDM) is unquestionably a true 21st century global phenomenon. The world's biggest festivals stretch over two

jakel4522 days ago
dfrancis shave
Music

Steve Angello - "KNAS (Dillon Francis Remix)"

You have to love how this works; Dillon Francis is set to drop his new single "Get Low" with DJ Snake on February 11 (you can preview this via Spotify RIGHT NOW), so of course he gives away a remix he did of Steve Angello's "KNAS." Giving the original a chilled bounce, Dillon crafted a tune that's ripe and ready for the bass music crowd. All of the festival-ready sounds with none of the pulsating house pressure. Solid rework for fans of Dillon and/or the original.

khrisd4545 days ago
sitp green gray
Music

Here is the Official Lineup for SIZE In The Park 2

You know that Steve Angello's SIZE In The Park 2 will take place over two days. You should also know that tickets are available (and running out) right now. Yet aside from Angello, you didn't know who the hell was on this sure-to-be massive lineup, did you? Well, you didn't... but now you do!

khrisd4725 days ago
SITP pre sale
Music

SIZE In The Park 2 Tickets Are Now Available

Last week it was announced that the second SIZE In The Park will take place over two days, with September 27 and 28 being filled to the brim with SIZE

khrisd4728 days ago
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Music

Steve Angello to Extend SIZE In The Park to Two Days

For the second annual SIZE In The Park, Steve Angello wanted to double up. With the success that the 2012 edition brought in, and the year Angello's h

khrisd4733 days ago
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Music

Listen to Steve Angello's Tomorrowland 2013 Set

Ex-Swedish House Mafia member and Size Records leader and impresario Steve Angello was one of the many esteemed DJs to take the decks at this year's T

jakel4735 days ago
angello edc las vegas 2013
Music

Listen to Steve Angello's 2013 EDC Las Vegas Set

These EDC Las Vegas sets keep coming in, and Steve Angello's mix, which was recorded live from the nest of the Night Owl, has to be one of the sets that's most sought-after. He's not stopped since Swedish House Mafia split, and given this set, he's got a LOT of steam left in him. He kicks this set off at a high level and doesn't let up for an instant. You looking for something to help you attack the night? Get pumped to this.

khrisd4767 days ago
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Music

Watch Lune's Short Film, "Leave the World Behind," Starring the Swedish House Mafia

Earlier this week, there was an 11-second clip for "Leave the World Behind," which was reported to be a collaboration between the Swedish House Mafia

khrisd4809 days ago

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