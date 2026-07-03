Latest Stories
Perry's Steakhouse Ordered to Pay $21M Over Illegal Tip Pool
Inside the lawsuit alleging Perry’s diverted servers’ tips to ineligible staff and why a federal judge ruled against the practice.
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ 1587 Prime Blasted Over $650 ‘Worst’ Dinner
Inside the viral TikTok criticizing the Chiefs stars’ steakhouse over slow service, $33 martinis, and a $100 steak.
Delmonico’s Opens Second NYC Steakhouse for First Time in 200 Years
From Lincoln to Tesla to today’s power lunch crowd, the legendary chophouse is betting big on a second home despite soaring steak prices.
Steak ’n Shake Employees Will Soon Receive Hourly Bitcoin Bonuses
Following its Lightning Network rollout and $10 million Bitcoin purchase, Steak ’n Shake turns to employee bonuses as the next phase of its crypto strategy.
If You Were Buying Steaks in the 2010s, You Might Be Owed Money
That pricey grocery store beef from 2014 to 2019 might come with a payout. Here’s who could get paid.
Sizzler Is Making a Comeback After Shutting Down Hundreds of Locations
Once a pop-culture staple with hundreds of locations, Sizzler is betting on remodeling and nostalgia to revive the brand.
LongHorn Steakhouse Employee Celebrated for Grilling 1 Million Steaks
The company honored Roberto 'Birdie' Hernandez for grilling more than one million steaks over his 20-year career.
Pandemic Forces Sizzler to File for Bankruptcy
The company is only filing bankruptcy for its 14 company-owned locations and not its international establishments or 90 franchised US restaurants.
Ruth's Chris, Taco Cabana, and Potbelly Bag Millions in COVID-19 Stimulus Dollars Meant for Small Businesses
Shake Shack, meanwhile, announced on Sunday that it would be giving back the $10 million loan it received.
Why Japanese "A5" Wagyu Is One of the World's Most Coveted Steaks
Just a 12 ounce cut of this rare beef will set you back a cool $350.
Japanese "A5" Wagyu Is One of the World's Most Coveted Steaks
When it comes to producing high-quality steak, Japan has long reigned supreme. But for steak-lovers craving the best of the very best, look no further than Japanese "A5" wagyu. Check it out on the episode on Food Skills.
Sean Evans Tries Some of NYC's Most Expensive Steaks with the Worth It Guys
Sean Evans and the guys from BuzzFeed's Worth It eat some of NYC's most expensive steaks.
This 36-Ounce Ribeye Is a Thing of Beauty
Between tender cuts of steak and a decadent, cheese-and-meat-filled charcuterie board, the Cannibal is a bucket list destination for any beef-loving carnivore. Check out their 36 ounce ribeye on this episode of Food Skills.
This $150 Kobe Steak Is the Holy Grail for Meat Lovers
For years, Manhattan's 212 Steakhouse has been New York's plug to Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, where a special strain of Wagyu cattle is bred for their intricately marbled fat, for the best Kobe cuts you can find. Check it out on this episode Food Skills.
Watch Sean Evans Learn How to Cook the Perfect Steak
Sean Evans learns how to cook the perfect steak with the Beatrice Inn's Angie Mar.
This Japanese Steakhouse Serves Up Sizzling Meat While You Stand
In this edition of "Food Skills," we take you on a special, behind-the-scenes tour of NYC's first Ikinari Steak, the Japanese restaurant chain famous for making its customers stand while they dine.