Star Slinger

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The art of the remix is a beautiful thing. This week, we have an esteemed group of talented producers doing everything from slight edits on necessary songs to total reworks for tracks that you NEED to hear in the club. We've also got a full remix album, because you can't love just one (rendition). It's that alternate version life.
khrisd
Trust, we listened to more than "Get Lucky" this week. Well, we tried to anyways. There's actually been a lot of great tunes coming about, and no shortage of dope remixes. This week's kind of a mixed bag, but we go from the unknown to the well-known. From the darkest corner to the brightest heaven. And if you send us an unofficial remix of "Get Lucky," we'll block you.
khrisd
Stuck indoors because of Nemo? Take some time out and relive the week's best remixes, featuring everyone from Kissy Sell Out and Brillz to Star Slinger and Atlantic Connection. All bases covered, yadig?!
khrisd

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Stream the Official Remix EP for Duke Dumont's "Won't Look Back"

The UK house scene aesthetic has been spreading it's wings in the past year and a half. Duke Dumont of course has been one of the big reasons why. The

jakel4354 days ago
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PREMIERE: As Animals - "I See Ghost (Ghost Gunfighters) (Star Slinger Remix)"

Groups like As Animals don't fit the normal DAD palette; that's not to say that we don't mess with indie/pop acts, but this French duo's music is just

khrisd4560 days ago
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Download Star Slinger's "IV"

On the low/random, Star Slinger has been crafting some sly edits of four of his favorite divas in anticipation of NYE. Even if you're not in Chicago to check him out, you'll be able to dance the night away to four perfect edits, featuring rerubs of classic material from Anita Baker, Sade, Erykah Badu, and Ella Fitzgerald. No two edits are alike, which is how we like it. Great, mellow way to vibe out into 2013. Grab all four via Star Slinger's Facebook page.

khrisd4581 days ago
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Listen to Star Slinger's Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival 2013 Mix

Perfect mix to get some drinks to. Star Slinger's a beast with original production, his remix work is phenomenal, and he's got a certain vibe about hi

khrisd4638 days ago
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Miguel - "Adorn (Star Slinger Remix)"

Miguel took 2012 by storm, and his cut "Adorn" was a huge part of it, to the point where people are still crooning this one to their lover(s). Star Slinger has that gift of the remix, and took a midtempo, piano-driven house approach to his rework. He also incorporated that half-time breakdown, similar to some of the sections of his recent remix of London Grammar, which does a lot for breaking up the flavor of the track. This might be the version of "Adorn" DAD thinks of from now on.

khrisd4776 days ago
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London Grammar - "Wasting My Young Years (Star Slinger Remix)"

London Grammar's name is hot in these Internets streets, so it makes sense that they'd lean on a solid remix artists like Star Slinger for this chille

khrisd4778 days ago
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Ellie Goulding - "Don't Say A Word (Star Slinger Remix)"

Ellie Goulding's voice is a dance music producer's dream, and in the more-than-capable hands of Star Slinger, you've got a golden duo on your hands. For his remix of "Don't Say A Word," he flips a melody out of snippets of her vocals, creating a hypnotic wall of sound that rides atop his heavy house beat. True Star Slinger excellence.

khrisd4838 days ago
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Preview Chrissy Murderbot's "Greatest Hits" Album

Chrissy Murderbot's one of our favorite dance music representers from the US. He's traveled worldwide, dropped albums on Planet Mu, and has his own im

khrisd4859 days ago

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