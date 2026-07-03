From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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From Kendrick Lamar's Cartier Tank to Pharrell's Richard Mille, these timepieces stole the show on music's biggest night.Complex Staff
Drake has a long list of diss records, from “Back to Back,” aimed at Meek Mill, to his Kendrick Lamar diss “Family Matters."Mark Elibert
From their classic debut 'Lord Willin' to their latest album 'Let the Lord Sort ‘Em Out', we ranked every Clipse project, from worst to best.Dimas Sanfiorenzo