Soulquarians

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Jack Harlow wearing a brown cap, sunglasses, and a textured coat, looking upwards. They have a beard and an earring.
Music

Jack Harlow Taps Into Electric Lady Studios History on 'Monica,' Earns Soulquarians Comparisons

The 28-year-old opted for one of the most iconic studio spaces on the planet for his latest album.

Trace William Cowen126 days ago
A drummer wearing glasses and a beanie plays a drum set on stage, with microphones positioned around him.
Music

Questlove Teases Soulquarians Reunion Inspired by D'Angelo's Death

The Roots drummer reveals plans to revive his legendary crew of collaborators.

Brendan Frederick128 days ago
Vinyl set of Erykah Badu's "Mama's Gun" with gold records and album cover featuring her portrait.
Music

Erykah Badu "Mama's Gun" 25th Anniversary Gold Black Ice 2LP: How to Buy

The neo-soul classic is available now on vinyl in a special 25th anniversary edition on Complex.

Complex Staff192 days ago

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