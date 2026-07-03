Sophia Chang

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Life

Exclusive: Sophia Chang's Unlock Her Potential Unveils Full List of Mentors for Year 2

Returning mentors include GZA, 9th Wonder, Joey Badass, and more. Unlock Her Potential will feature more than 100 mentors, an increase from the 2020 edition.

Trace William Cowen1813 days ago
Sophia Chang Unlock Her Potential
Life

Unlock Her Potential: Sophia Chang Champions Women of Color Through Mentorship

The first Asian woman to breakthrough hip-hop discusses her new mentorship program and quest to help more bad bitches enter the room.

MikeishaDache2121 days ago

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