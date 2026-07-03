Soft As Snow

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Soft As Snow (credit: Mila Nesterova)
Music

Premiere: Soft As Snow Share Mind-Bending "Snake" Visuals

It should come as no surprise to fans of Scandinavian electronics that the pair draw on influences like Cabaret Voltaire, Fever Ray and Throbbing Gristle.

James Keith3091 days ago

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