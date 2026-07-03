Celebrating King James' birthday with a look at some of the best cakes inspired by his signature sneakers.Sole Collector
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Edgar Berlanga will wear custom pieces by the New York designer for his fight with Jonathan Gonzalez-Ortiz in Orlando tomorrow.Mike DeStefano
Jas Prince gifted Drake, his dad, and his son Flawless Diamond Co. custom OVO owl chains to celebrate the rapper's 35th birthday this past weekend.Jordan Rose
In honor of 21 Savage's 29th birthday, his good friend and close collaborator Young Thug marked the occasion by gifting him a truck worth $150K.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady