Sneaker Cakes

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Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Birthday Cake (1)
Sneakers

The Adidas Yeezy 350 Boost V2 Is Now a Birthday Cake

This birthday cake looks like Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

Brandon Richard3275 days ago
Michael Jordan Richest Celebrity
Sneakers

Michael Jordan's Birthday Cake Looked Like One of His Iconic Sneakers

Michael Jordas was given an Air Jordan 11 cake for his 54th birthday.

Brandon Richard3436 days ago
Adidas Yeezy 350 Boost Cake
Sneakers

Someone Actually Turned the Yeezy Boost Into a Cake

Yeezy Boosts are pretty sweet.

Brandon Richard3981 days ago

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