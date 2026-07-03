Check out our gallery below to see what went down at Sneak And Peaks Edition 8 in Birmingham.Jerry Gadiano
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From go-to favorites like StockX and conventions to newcomers like TikTok and WhatNot, here’s an updated guide on reselling sneakers and the best places to sell shoes.Matt Welty
In 2022, we've seen Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s, Adidas x Gucci, Off-White x Nike Air Force 1s, Travis Scott x Air Jordans and more.Matt Welty
An interview with a former Zadeh Kicks customer who's out of $500,000 and more than 3,500 pairs after the reseller dissolved his LLC. Read the full Q&A here.Riley Jones