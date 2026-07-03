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Latest Stories

The camera of a Facebook Portal+ product is seen on display.
Life

FBI Issues Warning About How Smart TVs Can Serve as a Way for Hackers to Spy on You

Maybe you shouldn't have gotten that Smart TV on Cyber Monday after all.

Jose Martinez2419 days ago
Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address
Pop Culture

Netflix, Roku, and Disney Shares Drop After Apple Announces New, Cheaper Streaming Service

Apple has introduced a new streaming service with a price point that undercuts its rivals. 

Xavier Hamilton2502 days ago
Pop Culture

Your Smart TV Could Be Spying on You, so Watch What You Say Around It

Don't say your passwords out loud in front of it.

Wil Jones4175 days ago

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